Winner of last summer's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot in downtown LA revealed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Do you remember when a $1.08 billion Powerball ticket was sold at a downtown Los Angeles mini market last summer? Well, according to the California Lottery, that lucky winner has claimed her prize!

Lottery officials released the winner's name Friday, identifying her as Yanira Alvarez.

She bought the ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market in July 2023, ending a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball.

It was also the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in California. The other win happened about three months later when a $1.7+ billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

Every jackpot winner in the state has the option of taking the final jackpot total over 30 annual payments or the cash value of the prize up front. In Alvarez's case, she chose the latter, which totaled $558.1 before federal taxes.

This weekend's Powerball jackpot is a projected $935 million with an estimated corresponding cash value of $449.7 million.