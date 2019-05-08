Woman, 5 dogs killed in crash as parolee flees from Long Beach police

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A parolee and known gang member fled from Long Beach police in a stolen van and crashed into another car, killing a woman and five dogs, officials say.

The incident started around 11:30 a.m. when officers spotted a van that had been reported stolen at Broadway and Alamitos in Long Beach.

The suspect fled in the van and officers chased after him.

A short time later, the van crashed into another vehicle that was carrying a woman driver and six dogs in the area of Temple and Third.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Five of the dogs were killed.

People who have seen the woman in the neighborhood believe she works as a dog walker.

"The poor woman lost her life in a horrible way," said local resident Elaine O'Neill. "She had doggies with her and four of them are dead. Just a terrible thing."

The suspect was described as a parolee wanted on a no-bail warrant and a known gang member from Long Beach.

He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. His name has not been released.

Some are questioning the high-speed police chase in the busy neighborhood.

"Does the community want us to allow people who steal cars and are career criminals to be able to flee whether it's on foot or in a car?..." said Long Beach PD Chief Robert Luna. "That's a tough question, and we'll be asking ourselves those tough questions."

The suspect will be facing numerous charges including DUI, vehicular manslaughter and evading police.
