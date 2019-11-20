Montebello woman, 63, arrested in hit-run death of 14-year-old boy on skateboard in Monterey Park

Cristina Navarro, 63, of Montebello has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Monterey Park. (Monterey Park Police Dept.)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a 63-year-old Montebello woman for the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy in Monterey Park.

Investigators say Cristina Navarro, 63, of Montebello, was the driver who struck 14-year-old Joshua Madrid as he was crossing the street on his skateboard on Nov. 18.

Madrid was crossing at Atlantic Boulevard and Newmark Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a white minivan, which then fled southbound on Atlantic, investigators say.

Madrid was brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators acknowledge Madrid was not crossing in the marked crosswalk and had entered the intersection on a red traffic signal when he was struck by the vehicle.

Detectives later found the white minivan they believe was involved in the collision and arrested the driver, Navarro, for hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.
Navarro is now out on bond and arraignment is scheduled in Alhambra Superior Court on Feb. 24, 2020.

Investigators are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information to contact the Monterey Park Police Department at (626)307-1200.
