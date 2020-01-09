2 sought after scamming 80-year-old woman into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk, authorities say

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman are sought after they allegedly swindled an 80-year-old woman into giving them $4,000 in exchange for a fake gold brick in Norwalk, authorities said.The incident happened on Oct. 10 of last year in the 10600 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say the pair walked into a Target store and convinced the woman they were cutting her a deal for the fake gold brick by offering it to her at half its value.They claimed the brick was real and said they couldn't sell it because of their immigration status. The victim withdrew the money after driving to a nearby bank with the suspects.Deputies say the victim was initially afraid to report the incident to police. Surveillance video shows the two suspects with the woman leaving the store.Investigators say the first suspect is a female Hispanic, in her 50s, 5 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. Video surveillance shows her wearing a dark bandana, eyeglasses, a black shirt and blue jeans.The second suspect is described as a male Hispanic, about 60 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a straw hat, light green shirt and tan/beige colored pants.The department says the incident is one of at least three different cases involving the duo in the cities of Norwalk, Paramount and Anaheim.Authorities are urging others to protect elderly family members from potential scams.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Norwalk sheriff's station at 562-466-5431.