Woman arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at Los Angeles McDonald's, police say

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a young child, which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

She was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at a McDonald's at 1310 E. Olympic Blvd., where the suspect allegedly picked up a 4-year-old boy and tried to get into a parked vehicle. She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows a woman picking up a young boy and walking out of the restaurant. A young girl who was sitting nearby followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.

Despite initial reports, the suspect was not linked to another attempted kidnapping involving another 4-year-old boy on May 15 on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

Anyone with more information about the May 14 incident is asked to call LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
