Woman arrested in fatal San Bernardino Stater Bros. shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at a San Bernardino Stater Bros. supermarket.At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, detectives conducted search warrants at homes in Redlands and San Bernardino. A woman identified as 29-year-old Alisha Turner was arrested and charged with PC 32-accessory for the shooting at the Stater Bros. store.The shooting happened June 10 in the 400 block of East Baseline Street. Multiple people were seen running away from the scene.San Bernardino police said a man, 23-year-old Reginald Williams Jr., was pronounced dead.Detectives are still looking for more suspects and are requesting any information from the public.