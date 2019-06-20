Woman arrested in fatal San Bernardino Stater Bros. shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at a San Bernardino Stater Bros. supermarket.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, detectives conducted search warrants at homes in Redlands and San Bernardino. A woman identified as 29-year-old Alisha Turner was arrested and charged with PC 32-accessory for the shooting at the Stater Bros. store.

The shooting happened June 10 in the 400 block of East Baseline Street. Multiple people were seen running away from the scene.

San Bernardino police said a man, 23-year-old Reginald Williams Jr., was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still looking for more suspects and are requesting any information from the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countygun violencehomicideshootingsupermarket
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News