Woman claims Trey Songz punched, choked her at Hollywood party

A woman accusing Trey Songz of domestic violence at a Hollywood party is speaking out. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman accusing Trey Songz of domestic violence at a Hollywood party is speaking out.

Andrea Buera said the singer attacked her at an after-party three weeks ago. Buera claims Songz repeatedly punched and choked her in front of several people, and no one stopped him.

She released images that she said show some of her injuries.

Buera said she has known Songz about three years and is still traumatized by the alleged assault. According to Buera's attorney, she has obtained a restraining order against the singer.

"I had to go to the hospital because he hit me so hard that I had a concussion," Buera said in a press conference."I wake up in the middle of the night having flashbacks, as it constantly replays in my head."

Songz has denied the assault allegation.
