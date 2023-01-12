Texas man confesses to dismembering his wife's body in their home, sheriff says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas, the sheriff said in a press conference on Thursday.

Deputies found the woman Wednesday at about 4:35 p.m. at the couple's home, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. They lived in a second building behind the suspect's parents' home, Guidry said.

"A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best," he said.

According to the sheriff, the suspect's family called authorities after they found the woman's body.

The 21-year-old suspect stayed at the scene until deputies arrived and was taken into custody. All families members are being interviewed.

"Evidence shows the suspect used a kitchen knife," Guidry said.

The man will likely face a murder charge.

According to a post from Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III, he wed the suspect and victim last fall.

He posted the following message on his Facebook page:

"I'm sure many of you have heard about an occurrence yesterday in the Oak Hollow area of Waller County where a young man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. This involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families. Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post. This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff's Office and the Waller County District Attorney's Office will see to it that justice is served."

Guidry added "they weren't together very long," and that the victim was undocumented.

ABC13 spoke with a neighbor who said he heard the suspect was making strange posts on social media last week, but he never imagined something horrific would happen.

"He was just never the crazy one. Never the type to do something violent. He protected those he loved and cared about," the neighbor said.

There have been prior disturbance calls made to the suspect's parents' home, Guidry said.

There have been prior disturbance calls made to the suspect's parents' home, Guidry said.