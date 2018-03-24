Woman dies after being stabbed in Chino; SWAT team finds suspect dead in nearby home

A standoff ended in Chino after a police SWAT team entered a home and found a suspect dead hours after a stabbing that left a woman fatally wounded. (KABC)

A standoff ended Saturday evening in Chino after a police SWAT team entered a home and found a suspect dead hours after a stabbing that left a woman fatally wounded.

The 12400 block of Cypress Avenue was cordoned off by yellow tape and the victim's vehicle remained parked in the middle of the street during the barricade situation. Her dog, its fur spattered with blood, was in the back seat.

"Our priority is to always establish contact and resolve these situations peacefully," Lt. Aaron Kelliher of the Chino Police Department said in the mid-afternoon. "That's why we have crisis negotiators who are on scene, who are trying to establish that communication."

Officers responded to the location about 12:30 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, believed to be in her late 20s, before she was transported to a hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the medical center. Her name was not immediately released.

"From what I can surmise is that she fell out of the car," said witness Steve Loop. "She was laying in the street, bleeding. The paramedics were on top of her, doing CPR" for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, authorities learned that the unidentified male suspect was barricaded in a home at the end of the block. Shortly after 7 p.m., police announced that he had been found dead inside the residence, adding that officers did not use force during the incident.

Coroner's officials are expected to determine his cause of death.

Neighbors said the victim and suspect were a couple who had been renting a room near the scene.

"It's really devastating and so heartbreaking," said Anne Marie Robertson, who lives nearby. "I mean, to think that this poor woman was being abused. Apparently, there was multiple multiple bruises on her body, and the fact that she continued to stay in that environment is really heartbreaking."
