Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after she was shot near the Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.Police responded at approximately 7:55 a.m. on the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue.The woman suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body and later died at a hospital due to her injuries.Police shut down traffic lanes at Magnolia Avenue and the westbound side of Third Street to investigate.There is no information on a possible suspect or motive.Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.