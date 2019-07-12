Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after she was shot near the Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.
Police responded at approximately 7:55 a.m. on the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body and later died at a hospital due to her injuries.
Police shut down traffic lanes at Magnolia Avenue and the westbound side of Third Street to investigate.
There is no information on a possible suspect or motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.
