Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after she was shot near the Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.

Police responded at approximately 7:55 a.m. on the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body and later died at a hospital due to her injuries.

Police shut down traffic lanes at Magnolia Avenue and the westbound side of Third Street to investigate.

There is no information on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.
