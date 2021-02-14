COVID-19 vaccine

Woman dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona; no link to shot suspected

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 78-year-old woman died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona, but her death is not believed to be related to that shot, according to officials.

The woman received the shot Friday afternoon and was being observed when she started complaining of feeling discomfort and lost consciousness, according to a statement from Dr. Michael E. Morris, physician director of Kaiser Permanente's Southern California's COVID-19 vaccination program, which runs the site.

Paramedics on scene rendered aid to the woman "but she ultimately could not be revived."

"Her cause of death has not been determined; however, there were no signs or symptoms of a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction," Morris said in the statement.

The woman's family says she had a history of heart-related illness. Her husband of 57 years also received the vaccination and is still urging people to get the vaccine, adding that he intends to get his second dose in a few weeks.

Kaiser says the site will remain open and vaccinations will continue as long as supplies are available.

"On behalf of everyone involved in the vaccine site, led by Kaiser Permanente, we extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family," Morris said.

Family of OC man who died days after vaccination say they remain proponents of vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The family of an Orange County man who died days after receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine say they remain firm believers in vaccination and are still hoping for better answers about his cause of death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspomonalos angeles countycsu pomonacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinekaiser permanentecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at Loma Linda VA clinic
LA County will again prioritize 2nd doses of COVID vaccine next week
Woman who beat COVID-19 donating iPads to CRMC
LA teachers union pushes back on CDC school reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
LA County will again prioritize 2nd doses of COVID vaccine next week
Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at Loma Linda VA clinic
Recall Newsom organizers hit major goal for getting on the ballot
LA teachers union pushes back on CDC school reopening guidelines
Show More
DUI suspect crashes near outdoor dining area in Santa Monica
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
OC turns to community partners to address vaccine disparities
Frederick K.C. Price, Crenshaw Christian Center founder, dies
North Hollywood man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet
More TOP STORIES News