Woman dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona; no link to shot suspected

The family of an Orange County man who died days after receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine say they remain firm believers in vaccination and are still hoping for better answers about his cause of death.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 78-year-old woman died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona, but her death is not believed to be related to that shot, according to officials.The woman received the shot Friday afternoon and was being observed when she started complaining of feeling discomfort and lost consciousness, according to a statement from Dr. Michael E. Morris, physician director of Kaiser Permanente's Southern California's COVID-19 vaccination program, which runs the site.Paramedics on scene rendered aid to the woman "but she ultimately could not be revived.""Her cause of death has not been determined; however, there were no signs or symptoms of a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction," Morris said in the statement.The woman's family says she had a history of heart-related illness. Her husband of 57 years also received the vaccination and is still urging people to get the vaccine, adding that he intends to get his second dose in a few weeks.Kaiser says the site will remain open and vaccinations will continue as long as supplies are available."On behalf of everyone involved in the vaccine site, led by Kaiser Permanente, we extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family," Morris said.