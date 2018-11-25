Woman falls 25 feet into freeway drainage ditch in Sun Valley

#Injuries; INC#1149; 6:50PM; 12500 W Sheldon St; https://t.co/eaFOiNlIKh; #SunValley; Incident Now Closed;Firefighters conducted a technical rope rescue to safely retrieve adult female patient who fell in an approx 25' draining ... https://t.co/0JOJoRXRDB — LAFD (@LAFD) November 25, 2018

A woman is in the hospital after falling 25 feet into a freeway drainage ditch in Sun Valley Saturday night.The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 12500 block of W. Sheldon Street.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters used a rope to rescue her from the ditch.She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.Investigators are looking into what caused the woman to fall.