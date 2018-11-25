Woman falls 25 feet into freeway drainage ditch in Sun Valley

A woman is in the hospital after falling 25 feet into a freeway drainage ditch in Sun Valley Saturday night.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman is in the hospital after falling 25 feet into a freeway drainage ditch in Sun Valley Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 12500 block of W. Sheldon Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters used a rope to rescue her from the ditch.


She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are looking into what caused the woman to fall.
