Woman killed in gang-related shooting near Venice Beach Boardwalk, LAPD says

A woman was fatally shot near the Venice Beach Boardwalk, prompting an investigation by LAPD.
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a gang-related shooting near the Venice Beach Boardwalk Tuesday evening, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles police.

LAPD says the shooting occurred in the area of Ocean Front Walk and 17th Avenue, steps away from the department's substation, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting was gang-related, but did not provide more details.

The woman was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment, but she later died.

Four male suspects were seen fleeing the location, according to LAPD.

Detectives will be looking at surveillance video from nearby buildings as they search for clues.

There have been no arrests at the moment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 236,000 SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
LA County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record
Beverly Hills votes to oppose LA County dining ban
Child killed in train crash while waiting to enter Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
Dive boat captain charged with manslaughter for fire that killed 34
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pasadena park
Show More
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
Amid COVID surge, some SoCal hospitals already at capacity
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Pasadena tightens COVID-19 restrictions
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
More TOP STORIES News