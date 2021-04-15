Search underway for estranged husband of woman stabbed to death in Santa Clarita, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
Woman fatally stabbed by estranged husband in Santa Clarita, authorities say

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, prompting a search for the victim's estranged husband, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred in the 22800 block of Fir Court just after 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who has only been identified as a woman in her 30s, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Prior to dying, she identified her estranged husband, who we are naming as James Matthew Dorsey, as the person who stabbed her," Lt. Barry Hall said at the scene.



Two minor children were at the location when the stabbing occurred, Hall said, but they were not injured. Detectives believe he forced his way into the home.

Authorities say the 41-year-old from Washington state fled the scene in a white four-door Chevy Malibu with a California plate of 7ALF904. He is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised to refrain from approaching him if seen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities by calling (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-8477 to leave information anonymously.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
