Woman found beaten near Riverside park dies weeks after assault

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old woman has died weeks after she was found beaten near a park in Riverside, police said.Susan Wagner was found semi-conscious and badly hurt the night of Nov. 1 when Riverside police responded to the 11400 block of Orion Street near Doty-Trust Park in the La Sierra neighborhood.She was immediately transported to a local hospital. Police described her injuries to be consistent with those suffered from an assault.Newly released surveillance video shows two people in the area at the time Wagner was last seen walking on Orion Street between the 7:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Several vehicles were also seen at the area at the time, according to a news release from police.Police said she may have appeared disoriented or agitated at the time.Detectives are looking for the people seen in the video, along with anyone else who may have seen anything the night of the incident as they continue searching for a suspect or suspects.Anyone with information can contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov