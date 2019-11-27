Woman found beaten near Riverside park dies weeks after assault

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old woman has died weeks after she was found beaten near a park in Riverside, police said.

Susan Wagner was found semi-conscious and badly hurt the night of Nov. 1 when Riverside police responded to the 11400 block of Orion Street near Doty-Trust Park in the La Sierra neighborhood.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital. Police described her injuries to be consistent with those suffered from an assault.

Newly released surveillance video shows two people in the area at the time Wagner was last seen walking on Orion Street between the 7:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Several vehicles were also seen at the area at the time, according to a news release from police.

Police said she may have appeared disoriented or agitated at the time.

Detectives are looking for the people seen in the video, along with anyone else who may have seen anything the night of the incident as they continue searching for a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countyassaultbeatingwoman attackedwoman killedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX travel nightmare: Weather, congestion make for tough trip
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Woman, 63, arrested in hit-run death of 14-year-old in Monterey Park
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine, Cajon Pass road closures
LAPD to release details into South LA suspected kidnapping case
Show More
2-way bike lanes added in DTLA make rides, walks safer
California's worst bottleneck is right here in SoCal
Should the homeless be forced into mental health programs?
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
Deputy, 25, who was struck by alleged DUI driver in Paramount ID'd
More TOP STORIES News