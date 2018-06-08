Woman found slain at Apple Valley park, officials say

A woman's body was found at a park in Apple Valley early Friday morning, and sheriff's officials are searching for her killer. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman's body was found at a park in Apple Valley early Friday morning, and sheriff's officials are searching for her killer.

A passerby alerted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shortly before 2 a.m. regarding a woman found dead at James Woody Park near Navajo and Powhatan roads.

Responding officers called on investigators from the sheriff's Homicide Division, who determined the incident was a homicide.

The victim was not immediately identified. The coroner's office described her as having a medium build and wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.

Evidence markers were spotted alongside bags and camping equipment.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in this ongoing investigation. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Floyd Stone or Sgt. Michael Walker at (909) 501-7772.
