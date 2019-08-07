Garden Grove PD investigating deadly stabbing of 62-year-old woman, son is person of interest

.@GardenGrovePD investigating after a 62-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the apartment she rented. Near Brookhurst & Westminster Ave. No suspect info, but cops say they want to speak to her son, whom they haven’t been able to reach. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/KzgAXaEAAh — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 7, 2019

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Garden Grove.Garden Grove Police say they found a 62-year-old woman dead in a bedroom Tuesday at an apartment she rented on Flower Street.Police say the woman lived with her son and are considering him a person of interest. The case is being investigated as a homicide.