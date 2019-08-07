Garden Grove PD investigating deadly stabbing of 62-year-old woman, son is person of interest

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Garden Grove.

Garden Grove Police say they found a 62-year-old woman dead in a bedroom Tuesday at an apartment she rented on Flower Street.

Police say the woman lived with her son and are considering him a person of interest. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countymurderhomicide investigationhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village
Thousand Oaks meth drug bust leads to Hemet man's arrest
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Man sought in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Riverside
Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face
Diamond Bar businesses has string of burglaries Tuesday
Show More
Democrats now outnumber Republicans in Orange County
Neighbors sound off over Manhattan Beach 'emoji house'
Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
More TOP STORIES News