Woman found stabbed to death, man found fatally shot in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway in Lynwood, where a woman was found stabbed to death and a man was found shot to death on Friday.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 4200 block of Carlin Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. and found the victims dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
