Onlooker hit, injured after vehicle loses control during street takeover in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A spectator was injured during a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.The incident happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Gage and Normandie avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Video from the scene shows the cars doing spinouts and donuts, surrounded by a crowd that had gathered to watch the dangerous spectacle. At one point, one of the drivers lost control of the car and collided with the onlooker.The victim, only identified as a 31-year-old woman, suffered a broken leg and pelvis but taken to the hospital in stable condition.The driver of that car abandoned the vehicle at the scene before running away. Police have not yet made any arrests.