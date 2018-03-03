A woman was killed and three children were injured, one critically, Saturday morning in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, officials said.The two-car collision happened on the southbound side of the 5 near the 210 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. An 8-year-old, one of three children in the same vehicle as the woman, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The two other children were hospitalized in fair condition.The occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.The cause of the crash was under investigation.