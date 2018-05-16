Woman killed, 3 family members critically injured in Irvine crash; driver arrested for DUI

An SUV struck four members of the same family, killing one, in Irvine Wednesday night, police said.

The driver was questioned at the scene and later arrested on suspicion of DUI, Irvine police said. He was identified as Kamal Attoh, 37, of Irvine, authorities said.

The four pedestrians were walking when they were struck around 8 p.m. in the area of Ridgeline and Turtle Rock Drive, and the BMW SUV involved went over the side of the road.

The four pedestrians were described as members of the same family: A man around age 49, a woman around age 45, a boy around age 16 and a girl around 15.

The 45-year-old woman died at the hospital, authorities said. The man was airlifted to UCI Medical center and he, along with the teens, are in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene following the crash and he underwent a sobriety test before being arrested.

A neighbor in the area ran out to help.

"A lady on the ground. A girl with a bloody face. One person was stuck under the car, and one young boy probably a teenager actually," Ali Kachueian said.

The identities of the family members were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.
