Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly woman was killed at the Santa Barbara home belonging to actor Ron Ely, best known for playing Tarzan in a 1960s TV show, authorities say.The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in the exclusive Hope Ranch community on the Santa Barbara coast. The home on Mariposa Avenue is listed as belonging to Ely.A suspect was on the loose for a short time but is now in custody.A news crew at the scene heard gunfire as deputies were outside the home.Officials say there was also an elderly male at home during the time of the crime, but his name was not released.Ely, now 81, had a range of television roles in the 1960s but was best known for playing the lead role in "Tarzan," which aired from 1966 to 1968, according to IMDB. He also had recurring or guest roles in notable shows such as "The Love Boat," "Wonder Woman," and a revival of "Sea Hunt" in the 1980s. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014. Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981.Ely's relation to the victim was not immediately clear.