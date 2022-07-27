WATCH LIVE

Husband finds woman mauled to death after attacked by family dog, police say

10 minutes ago
A woman died after she was attacked by a family dog on Long Island Wednesday.

Police said a 70-year-old woman was discovered by her 66-year-old husband, mauled, mutilated and being dragged through the backyard of their home by the family pit bull.

Police responded and fatally shot the 7-year-old dog. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the officer who shot the dog was traumatized and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Our sister-station WABC was told the dog had belonged to the victim's step-son, who died in a motorcycle accident.

Police said they don't know why the dog turned on the woman.

