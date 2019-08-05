$50K reward offered in North Hills fatal hit-and-run

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in North Hills.Police say the 40-year-old victim, who was walking outside the crosswalk, was hit and killed on Roscoe Boulevard just after midnight.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe the driver got away in a black car that was last seen traveling westbound on Roscoe near Haskell Avenue.Los Angeles Police Department Traffic Division detectives are investigating.A reward up to $50,000 is being offered in the case.