$50K reward offered in North Hills fatal hit-and-run

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in North Hills.
Police say the 40-year-old victim, who was walking outside the crosswalk, was hit and killed on Roscoe Boulevard just after midnight.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the driver got away in a black car that was last seen traveling westbound on Roscoe near Haskell Avenue.
Los Angeles Police Department Traffic Division detectives are investigating.
A reward up to $50,000 is being offered in the case.
