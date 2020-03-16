Woman armed with knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who police say was armed with a knife was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach Sunday night.

Long Beach police responded to a family disturbance incident in the 200 block of Molino Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.

Police said officers encountered a woman with a knife and she approached them. An officer-involved shooting then occurred.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the suspect was not known.
