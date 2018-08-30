Woman killed in South Pasadena officer-involved shooting

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Pasadena Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The incident began around 11:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue.
South Pasadena officers and a mental health specialist were called to that location for a welfare check by the woman's landlord who was concerned about her well-being. Police say they had been to that home on multiple occasions in the past.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.
Sheriff's deputies said the woman was having a seizure as South Pasadena police arrived. She was then combative and was waving a BB gun around that officers believed to be a real firearm. She was shot in the torso while on her front porch.
She later died at the hospital, officials said.