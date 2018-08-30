Woman killed in South Pasadena officer-involved shooting

A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Pasadena Thursday afternoon, officials said.The incident began around 11:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue.South Pasadena officers and a mental health specialist were called to that location for a welfare check by the woman's landlord who was concerned about her well-being. Police say they had been to that home on multiple occasions in the past.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.Sheriff's deputies said the woman was having a seizure as South Pasadena police arrived. She was then combative and was waving a BB gun around that officers believed to be a real firearm. She was shot in the torso while on her front porch.She later died at the hospital, officials said.