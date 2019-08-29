Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in the head inside car while on Facebook Live

HOUSTON, Texas -- The woman accused of shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live stream pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Cassandra Damper pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

On Easter Sunday in 2018, Damper, Devyn Holmes and another man were sitting in a car outside of a Valero gas station in southwest Houston, streaming live on Facebook. Video showed that Damper's gun went off, striking Holmes in the head.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, which will include statements from the victim. However, Holmes' aunt says he is not in the shape to travel to court for the statements.

"We're glad that she just took responsibility and took ownership of what she did," said Valerie Gardner-Smith, Holmes's great-aunt. "It let us know that she had a conscience. And that she felt some kind of emotion about what happened to Devyn, because it was really devastating."

Damper's attorney Monique Sparks maintains the shooting was an accident between friends. Holmes describes Damper as just an acquaintance.

"She plead guilty saying that takes accountability for her actions," Sparks told ABC13. "We've always been praying for Devyn, wishing the best for him, and she's here to accept responsibility for her actions."

In court, we learned Damper previously turned down a plea deal from the district attorney's office for 15 years in prison.

With her guilty plea, a judge will now sentence her. That sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Damper faces anywhere from probation to 20 years in prison.

Holmes has been making big leaps in his recovery after the horrific digital display. New video posted to Holmes' Instagram page shows him standing up without any help.

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Damper was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



