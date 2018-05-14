Woman believed to be under the influence of drugs refuses to come down from Canoga Park tree

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who climbed 30 feet up a Canoga Park tree was threatening to jump Monday night, drawing a large crowd.

By and ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman who climbed 30 feet up a tree near the Lanark Recreation Center in Canoga Park was refusing to come down Monday night, drawing a large crowd.

The incident was taking place in the 21800 block of W. Lanark Street, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the woman was spotted earlier smoking narcotics before she climbed the tree. As of 11 p.m., she's been in the tree for about four hours.

At one point, it was believed that the woman threatened to jump, but officials later said the woman was not trying to harm herself and did not appear suicidal.

Firefighters and police have tried to convince her to come down but while under the influence of drugs, police said she's not in the right state of mind. Authorities even brought the woman food after she said she was hungry.

Firefighters at the scene remained concerned for her safety and put out a giant airbag in case she was to fall out of the tree.

"We just want to make sure she comes down as safely as possible," said LAPD Sgt. Benjamin Sadeh. "Obviously, she's not in the right state of mind at the moment, so we're doing everything we can to convince her to come down on her own."

Police said the woman is not committing a crime by being in the tree but continued to negotiate with her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuedrugsCanoga ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News