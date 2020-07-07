Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- South Gate police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect captured on surveillance video brutally killing a kitten.

A family's surveillance camera captured the suspect with short orange hair walking onto a home's porch. She picks up a kitten seen resting and later picks up a can of bug spray.

Neighbors say she sprayed the kitten, leaving it drenched.

The kitten was later found dead, with its jaw broken.

Neighbors say the woman also went to another home nearby and asked for a pair of pliers.

The incident happened near South Gate Park in the area of Hildreth Avenue and Tweedy Boulevard around midnight Monday.

Images were shared in hopes of finding the suspect.
