Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth

A woman was struck by an Amtrak train in Chatsworth on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was struck by an Amtrak train in Chatsworth on Thursday afternoon. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near a tunnel along the 10300 block of N. Shadow Oaks Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Amtrak officials said the individual was trespassing on the tracks when she was struck by Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train 767 on its way from San Diego to San Luis Obispo.

The woman was hoisted by a helicopter and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

There were 107 people on board the Amtrak train. Amtrak officials confirmed there were no injuries to those aboard the train.

Metrolink said its Ventura County Line trains were experiencing delays due to the incident.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
