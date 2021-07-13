Woman rescued after getting trapped between buildings in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews rescued a woman who became trapped between two buildings in Santa Ana Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County Fire Authority rescue team responded to the 1000 block of N. Harbor Boulevard and worked to free the woman wedged between two walls.

The woman apparently became stuck in the very narrow gap, and crews had to cut into the wall to reach her. According to City News Service, the rescue attempt lasted two and a half hours.

OCFA later tweeted she had been rescued.

"After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out," OCFA tweeted at 4:30 p.m. "Our paramedics will be assessing her now."

The woman was conscious and communicating with crews during the incident. Her condition was unclear.

It wasn't immediately known how she got stuck.

