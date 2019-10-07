Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking with husband in Santa Ana, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while she was crossing a street with her husband in Santa Ana Sunday, police said.Santa Ana police said the crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near Fairview Street, between Trask Avenue and Garden Grove.The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Her husband was not hurt in the crash.No details were available on the suspect vehicle.Police continue searching for the driver.