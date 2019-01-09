Surveillance cameras capture an attempted armed robbery. A 19yo man attempted to rob a 25yo woman at gunpoint waiting at a bus stop at 103rd & Wallace. What he didn’t know is that she has a concealed carry license. She pulled out her gun and shot him in the neck. He died. pic.twitter.com/qDJsm3k4hM — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) January 8, 2019

A woman fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her at a bus stop Tuesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.The shooting and attempted robbery occurred at a bus stop in the 500-block of West 103rd Street at about 6:15 a.m., police said.The incident was captured by surveillance video. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for her bus when a 19-year-old man attempts to rob her at gunpoint.The woman, who has a conceal carry license, was armed as well. Surveillance video shows as they struggle, she pulled out her gun and shot him in the neck.The suspect took off running down the street and she ran in the opposite direction. Police found him and transported him to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neighbors in the area say they are proud the victim protected herself."It's tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do," said neighbor Bianca Daniel. "She's on a bus stop, probably going to work, you know, and she has to encounter that early in the morning. I'm kinda of proud that, like, that's what she did because she stuck up for herself."Those that know the area well say it's unfortunate someone was killed, but the victim had the right to fight back."I'm glad that she had concealed carry and good aim, because there is so much going on in these streets," said one neighbor.The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Laavion Goings.The woman suffered a minor injury, but is expected to be okay. Area South detectives are investigating, though they said no charges will be filed.