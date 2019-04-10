Woman found dead at Arcadia home after robbery, car theft

A construction crew working at the home in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue found the woman's body Tuesday around 7 a.m. in the yard.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have classified the case as a homicide and are looking for the victim's vehicle which was stolen at the time of her murder.
The vehicle is described as a white 2005 Lexus RX 300 with California license plate 5LOG473
They say it appears the woman's home was also ransacked and robbed.
The cause and circumstances of her death remain under investigation. Officials said there was blood at the scene but no obvious signs of trauma pointing to a cause of death. Her name has not been released.
One man who lives nearby said he's seeing the neighborhood change for the worse.
"I've seen the neighborhood change with more homeless people and things like that, people with mental problems walking around," said Kelly Dragnn.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided online to LA Crime Stoppers or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).