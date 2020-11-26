Authorities seek two women who defaced Buddhist temple statues in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities released surveillance footage of two women defacing statues at a Buddhist temple in Santa Ana, which police are investigating as a hate crime.

Hu'o'ng Tich Buddhist Temple, located at 4821 W. Fifth St., near Rosita Street, was vandalized about 11:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The two women entered the temple's property and spray painted several statues, police said.

One woman was wearing a blue Patriots beanie, a face mask, a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes. The second woman was wearing a black beanie, a face mask, black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Detective Rashad Wilson at 714-245-8551 or RashadWilson@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
