WonderCon returns to OC after pandemic hiatus; costumes, creativity, merchandise and more

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- After two years of canceled in-person events due to the pandemic, the comic convention "WonderCon" is back as an in-person event at the Anaheim Convention Center.Comic-Con's smaller, low-key version returned to the Anaheim convention halls to celebrate all things sci-fi and pop culture. Many of the attendees dress up as their favorite characters in cosplay, while they watch upcoming screenings, attend exhibits and autograph signings, and of course, look for the latest merchandise.We caught up with one enthusiastic group from the Orange County School of the Arts."We're here to 'nerd out.' We're here to explore storytelling from a comic and popular media standpoint: the crossover between art and writing," said Josh Wood, director of creative writing, OC School of the Arts. "We had to step away for two years. It was kind of a drag, because I really like getting the kids are here. It's a creative place they have all day to run around and see really neat things. So it's really fun to be back."WonderCon continues through Sunday in Anaheim. Tickets are still available.