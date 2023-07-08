4 hospitalized after high-speed multi-car collision in Woodland Hills

WATCH LIVE

City News Service
Saturday, July 8, 2023 7:26AM
Four people were hospitalized and in critical condition tonight after being trapped inside two vehicles following a high-speed collision in Woodland Hills.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Four people were hospitalized and in critical condition tonight after being trapped inside two vehicles following a high-speed collision in Woodland Hills.

Firefighters were called at 10:37 p.m. to 6201 Owensmouth Ave. between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Canoga Avenue regarding reports of a collision where they found the victims, two trapped in each vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Fire personnel freed the victims and took them to a hospital. Stewart said at least one of the victims was a man. The ages and genders of the other three victims was not immediately known.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, Stewart said.

