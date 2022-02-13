Young woman killed, 2 others badly injured after vehicle slams into tree in Woodland Hills

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed, 2 others badly hurt after in Woodland Hills crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman is dead and two others badly injured after their Tesla slammed into a tree in Woodland Hills Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the 22000 block of Dumetz Road, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Two of the women were trapped in the wreckage, and were extricated by Los Angeles firefighters. A third victim was found outside of the vehicle, on the sidewalk, when emergency crews arrived on scene, said the L.A. Fire Department.

Two of the victims were taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition. A third died at the scene.

None of the victims have been identified, but officials say they were young.

The roadway is partially closed in the area while the investigation is underway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion and delays. LAFD urges drivers to avoid the area, and consider alternate routes.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countycar crashfatal crashlos angelesinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 hospitalized after shooting outside bar in Beverly Grove area
Super Bowl fans hit the streets of LA to join pregame celebrations
Brush fire erupts near homes in Azusa in dry, windy weather conditions
Fans attending Super Bowl to receive KN95 masks as part of admission
Devoted sports fans experience psychological lift, expert says
Bieber wows A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl 'Homecoming' in WeHo
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
Show More
Flower mall open through Valentine's Day in downtown LA
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
Fans hope to score LA Rams donuts in anticipation of Super Bowl LVI
Southern California gas prices rise to record highs again
LA brings the heat for Super Bowl with game day temps in upper 80s
More TOP STORIES News