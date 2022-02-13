Young woman killed, 2 others badly injured after vehicle slams into tree in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman is dead and two others badly injured after their Tesla slammed into a tree in Woodland Hills Saturday night.The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the 22000 block of Dumetz Road, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.Two of the women were trapped in the wreckage, and were extricated by Los Angeles firefighters. A third victim was found outside of the vehicle, on the sidewalk, when emergency crews arrived on scene, said the L.A. Fire Department.Two of the victims were taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition. A third died at the scene.None of the victims have been identified, but officials say they were young.The roadway is partially closed in the area while the investigation is underway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion and delays. LAFD urges drivers to avoid the area, and consider alternate routes.No further details were immediately known. The cause of the crash is under investigation.