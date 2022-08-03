81-year-old woman found dead after fire burns Woodland Hills home; residence was ransacked

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An 81-year-old woman was found dead after a fire erupted at a home in Woodland Hills that had been ransacked, investigators said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a 1,404-square-foot residence in the 20000 block of West Marth Street, where they found evidence of a fire that had already been extinguished before their arrival, officials said.

Police were summoned to the scene and relatives told them that there was a body in the home. Her identity was not immediately released.

Investigators discovered evidence of forced entry, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.