Tarzana homeowner shoots at intruders who tried to rob home, LAPD says

LAPD investigating home invasion robbery attempt in Tarzana

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A home invasion robbery attempt led to a homeowner opening fire at a group of suspects in Tarzana Thursday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police said four suspects broke into a home in the 19500 block of Greenbriar Drive around 8:30 p.m.

At least one of the suspects was armed, but it's unknown if they shot at the homeowner. The homeowner, however, fired five times at the suspects, LAPD said.

No one was struck by gunfire or injured in the shooting.

The suspects ran from the scene. It's unclear if they managed to steal anything from the home.

Footage showed a glass door shattered.

Police were at the home investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

