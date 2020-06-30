Woman allegedly admits to killing man, sparking Woodland Hills house fire

A woman was arrested in connection to the discovery of a body in a burning home in Woodland Hills.Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a blaze in a room of the house in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. Monday.Firefighters discovered the body of a man in his 50s, officials say.The body had no burns or signs of smoke inhalation, but officials say he sustained a severe injury to his throat.According to Los Angeles police, the unidentified suspect said "she had set the residence ablaze and had also murdered the victim found inside of the residence."Investigators say a knife was found at the scene.A murder and an arson investigation are both underway.The victim's identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.