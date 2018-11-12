CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --Windy conditions and low humidity were of no help to firefighters Monday as they made incremental progress against the Woolsey Fire, which spread to 93,662 acres. Its containment inched upward to 30 percent.
The day after the 101 Freeway was reopened, some areas were beginning to repopulate. Evacuation orders remained in place for Malibu, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Bell Canyon and Topanga.
Huge plumes of smoke still rose in the fire area, which stretches miles from the northwest corner of the San Fernando Valley to the Malibu coast. Airplanes and helicopters swooped low over hills and canyons to drop loads of fire retardant and water.
A one-day lull in the dry Santa Ana winds ended at mid-morning Sunday and authorities warned that the gusts would continue through Tuesday.
The lull allowed firefighters to gain some measure of control of the Woolsey Fire, which has burned in western Los Angeles County and southeastern Ventura County since Thursday afternoon. The death toll stood at two.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby stressed there were numerous hotspots and plenty of fuel that had not yet burned, but there had been huge successes despite "a very challenging day."
Debris continued to smolder one of eight houses on Parkmor Road in Calabasas, which was completely destroyed by the fire.
The homeowner evacuated Friday. Her neighbor, whose home was not damaged, stopped by to give her an update.
"I did the video call, she was upset. I didn't want to pursue anymore, you know. But that's what it is. Technivally, she lost everything, and she lost her car and her cat. It's sad. That could be your house, plain and simple," said Mike Jaridh.
Down the street, neighbors said they're grateful they stayed to protect their property, with firefighters stretched so thin.
"Neighbors watching out for each other because all of our houses touch, so you've got to help one another or your house is going to go down too," said Calabasas resident Sharoh Spiegelman.
Osby noted that a November 1993 wildfire in Malibu destroyed more than 270 homes and said he would not be surprised if the total from the current fire would be higher. Those fears were realized Monday when Cal Fire announced that an estimated 435 structures have been destroyed and 22 others were damaged. Some 57,000 remained threatened.
At a Monday morning news conference, Osby said at least 200,000 people remain evacuated, though some have been allowed to return home in certain areas.
On a street with more than a dozen homes burned by the Woolsey Fire, a group of Malibu residents made sure to put up the American flag along Dume Drive to honor Veterans Day and bring light to the ravaged area.
"(There are) veterans in my family, and it's an important day to remember that life happens when we sacrifice for one another, when we make sacrifices for the good of others," said resident Brian Kelly. "...Our country is founded on that, so we have to remember that."
The fire's cause remained under investigation, but Southern California Edison reported to the California Public Utilities Commission that there was an outage on an electrical circuit near where it started as gusty winds blew through the region.
SoCal Edison said the report was submitted out of an abundance of caution although there was no indication from fire officials that its equipment may have been involved. The report said the fire was reported around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, two minutes after the outage.
When asked about this, Osby admitted he had not personally seen the SoCal Edison report.
"The only thing that I can tell you at this moment is that the fire is still under investigation at the origin, and we're not ruling out anything. We're looking at human cause, arson, utilities, and once we can get to the point where we can release our findings, which we don't have any yet, once we can release those publicly, we will," the chief said.
Full containment of the wildfire is not expected until Nov. 15, Cal Fire said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
