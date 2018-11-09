#WoolseyFire has jumped Hwy 101 near Chesebro Rd. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

Westlake Village now under mandatory evacuation. — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) November 9, 2018

Using evacuation orders from @LACoFDPIO and @CHPWestValley , Calabasas created this guideline evacuation map for the #WoolseyFire Please follow orders from emergency personnel — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

#HillFire - Mandatory Evacuations

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas@csuci – All areas

Entire Dos Vientos – All areas

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below https://t.co/BQpI7n1p8O

— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

Mandatory and evacuations are underway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other Thursday.The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Liberty Canyon Road after the Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 near Chesebro Road early Friday morning,the Ventura County Fire Department said. The 101 Freeway is closed in both directions from Las Virgenes to Reyes Adobe.Pacific Coast Highway was closed northbound at Topanga Canyon and southbound at Leo Carrillo State Beach. Officials urged motorists not to attempt to visit Malibu so that residents could evacuate.- Entire city of Malibu, and areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean- Entire community of Hidden Hills -- residents urged to take Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth- Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway- Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH- All of Oak Park- Bell Canyon: Saddlebow Road between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road- Thousand Oaks Blvd. north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23- West of Highway 23 - south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line- Westlake Village- Point Mugu Naval Base- Camarillo Springs- Vallecito Trailer Park- California State University Channel Islands- Dos Vientos neighborhood- Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades- Borchard Community Center, 190 North Reino Road, Newbury Park- Community Center Park, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo- Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley- Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills- Taft Charter, 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills- Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 91362- Pacific Coast Highway northbound at Topanga Canyon (SR-27) and southbound at Leo Carrillo State Beach near the Los Angeles/Ventura County line- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.- Highway 101 southbound is closed between Wendy Dr. and Lewis Rd.- Highway 118 eastbound is closed east of Kuehner Dr. (Simi Valley)- Highway 118 eastbound, offramp at Yosemite Ave. is closed- Highway 101 northbound is now open- L.A. Unified schools: North Hollywood Senior High L.A. Zoo/Biological Science Magnet evacuated and transported to the North Hollywood Senior High School campus- L.A. Unified charter schools: Ivy Academia, CHIME Charter, El Camino Real Charter High School. (Palisades High School is serving as an evacuation center but is not closed)- Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas classes)- Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (Only Malibu schools are closed, Santa Monica schools are open)- Simi Valley Unified School District (all schools)- Conejo Valley Unified School District (all schools)- Hueneme Elementary School District (all schools)- Las Virgenes Unified School District (all schools)- Mesa Union School District (all schools)- Oak Park Unified School District (all schools)- Oxnard Elementary School District (all schools)- Oxnard Union High School District (all schools)- Pleasant Valley School District (all schools)- Rio School District (all schools)- Somis Union School District (all schools)- Ventura County Charter Schools: ACE, Bridges, MATES, River Oaks, Vista Real (all Ventura County sites)- Ventura County Office of Education: ACCESS, Dean Triggs School, Dwire School, Gateway Community School, Hathaway Preschool, James Foster School, La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Middle School, VCOE classroom at Moorpark High School, Phoenix - Airport, Phoenix - Los Nogales, Phoenix - Moorpark, Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center, Ritchen Preschool, Sunkist School, Williams Preschool- California State University, Channel Islands- Cal Lutheran (except for emergency personnel)- Camarillo Progressive Montessori School (location 1) 4451 Las Posas Road- Camarillo Progressive Montessori Preschool (location 2) 4646 Adolfo Road