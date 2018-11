Woolsey Fire: Drone interference reported during firefight

Drones are reportedly interfering with firefighting operations amid the raging Woolsey Fire The Federal Aviation Administration received reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reporting instances in which drones have interfered with helicopter firefighting operations during the Woolsey Fire."So far, they have been unable to identify who was operating the drones," FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told ABC News. "We are continuing to push out the message that it's dangerous to fly drones around wildfires."The FAA has posted multiple times on Twitter reminding drone operators: "If you fly, firefighters can't!"