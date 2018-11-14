Woolsey Fire: Drone interference reported during firefight

The Federal Aviation Administration received reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reporting instances in which drones have interfered with helicopter firefighting operations during the Woolsey Fire.
"So far, they have been unable to identify who was operating the drones," FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told ABC News. "We are continuing to push out the message that it's dangerous to fly drones around wildfires."
The FAA has posted multiple times on Twitter reminding drone operators: "If you fly, firefighters can't!"
MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire
If you fly, firefighters can’t! Do NOT operate your #drone ANYWHERE near or around the #WoolseyFire in California. #Wildfires are ALWAYS a #NoDroneZone. https://t.co/4JO5vQiQDG pic.twitter.com/5GlM6xQiii— The FAA (@FAANews) November 14, 2018
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills