World Cup: Fans gather at Santa Monica brewery to watch US play Wales

Fans lined up for a watch party two hours before Santa Monica Brew Works opened to cheer on the U.S. men's national team play Wales in the World Cup.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monday's FIFA World Cup game between the U.S. and Wales in Qatar ended in a 1-1 tie.

Hundreds of fans turned out to show their support for the U.S. at the Santa Monica Brew Works watch party hosted by the Los Angeles Football Club.

LAFC has five players competing in the 2022 World Cup.

"It feels good to have them not just represent the club but also our country and other countries," said Richard Fuentes of Mid-City.

In Monday's game, fans saw two LAFC players compete. Kellyn Acosta is playing for the U.S. and Gareth Bale is on team Wales.

Bale scored the only goal for Wales in the game.

"Lots of ups and downs but as Wales fan, really glad we got a draw in the end," said Sam Cotterill, a Wales fan visiting from London.

The U.S. made their return to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after an eight year wait.

The U.S. men's national team is the youngest team to qualify.

The U.S. plays England on Friday. Santa Monica Brew Works will be hosting another watch party for that game.

