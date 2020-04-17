ABC7 Salutes

Lakewood WWII veteran missing 105th birthday, asks for card wishes

In lieu of having a party, World War II veteran Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs is asking for a small gift to help him celebrate.
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- World War II veteran Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs is turning 105 years old this month. He was supposed to have a big party, but now he's asking for your help with his celebration.

The manager of the retirement home where Sachs lives posted a video of the veteran on Facebook asking for the public to send him birthday cards.

"I hear the response has been pretty dramatic so far," Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers told ABC7. "I think we should all do everything we can to make this extra special."

"I took my phone, put his uniform on and we rolled a video that we put on Facebook," said Ivonne Meader, owner and administrator with Mom and Dad's House.

"People are so kind and generous," said Sachs.

"I'm also asking our president to send me a card also," Sachs said in the Facebook video.

Sachs' birthday is on Sunday, April 26. If you would like to help him celebrate please send a card to the address below.

Lt. Col. Sam Sachs
c/o Mom and Dad's House
4340 Conquista Avenue
Lakewood, CA 90713
