Los Angeles pooch Gino, 22, named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records

A dog in Los Angeles has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog in the world.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dog in Los Angeles has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog in the world.

Gino is a Chihuahua and Eskimo mix and is 22 years old. As you'd expect, he's a good boy.

Alex Wolf was a sophomore in college in 2002 when he and his roommates decided to adopt a dog. They went to the Humane Society in Boulder, Colorado and came home with Gino.

After graduation, Wolf brought Gino home to Southern California.

The years passed - a lot of years.

Last month, Wolf happened to see a story online about the death of what was then the world's oldest dog. He started to wonder if Gino could be next in line.

"I called the Humane Society and I wanted to find out what they had on record from Gino's adoption and they actually did have us on record, which was surprising to me," Wolf said.

Even more surprising was birth records that were found showing Gino was born in September 2000.

Nowadays he's living the life one might expect of a geriatric celebrity.

"We take him on wagon walks around the neighborhood, we take him on car rides here and there," Wolf said. "When we have the fireplace going, we set up his bed in front of the fireplace. It's a life of luxury."