SoCal natives ready to compete in XFL's new season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another Super Bowl is in the books, and now comes the hard part for football fans: waiting months for the NFL preseason to begin.

However, if you're looking for more football, the XFL is returning. The league is kicking off its third season this weekend with games on ABC and ESPN.

There's no Los Angeles-based team, but rosters across the league are well represented by Southern California natives.

"I play for myself, but I also play for the people who have never seen me play," said Pasadena's Tyler Vaughns, a former USC Trojans receiver who will play for the Arlington Renegades. "I want to give them something they've never seen before, and that will be my attitude every time I show up to the game."

This weekend, check out as the Vegas Vipers play the Arlington Renegades Saturday at noon on ABC. And on ESPN, the Orlando Guardians play the Houston Roughnecks at 5:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the San Antonio Brahmas at noon on ABC. And on ESPN at 5 p.m., it's the Seattle Sea Dragons versus the DC Defenders.