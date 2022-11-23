XFL hosts draft in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season

The XFL is back under exciting new ownership-Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia!

LAS VEGAS -- The XFL is back with exciting new owners: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. This November, the league hosted its draft in Las Vegas with 442 non-quarterbacks and 21 quarterbacks selected across eight teams.

A supplemental draft will be held in January with the goal of reaching 528 players in the league ahead of the 2023 season.

"Our league is a league of vision," says co-owner Dany Garcia. "We're here to unleash the dreams that football makes possible and it's starting today."

"It's going to be perfectly timed for fans who want the thrill of more touchdowns following the end of the college and NFL season. We will be there," she adds.

All 43 XFL games will be broadcast and streamed across Disney platforms including ABC and ESPN.