These LA apartments were once the historic 28th Street YMCA designed by legendary Black architect

On 28th Street and Paloma in southeast Los Angeles are the 28th Street Apartments. The building was originally a YMCA, designed by Paul Revere Williams, the first African American member of the American Institute of Architects.
Williams helped build modern Los Angeles and his signature is on 3,000 buildings in L.A.
The YMCA served the African American community, and it was an important place for political meetings and social gatherings. The YMCA's pool was key to the community, as municipal swimming pools were segregated in L.A. until 1931.
The historic building underwent a renovation project in 2012, reopening as the 28th Street Apartments. It now serves low-income adults and formerly homeless youths transitioning to independent living.
ABC7 toured the building and spoke with residents and employees from the apartments, the L.A. Department of City Planning, and Karen Hudson, who is Williams' granddaughter and biographer.
